2022 Tourism 100 Club members for induction at Abuja Jabamah in March

As preparation intensifies for the first travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition this year, Abuja Jabamah, which is bill to hold on March 11 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the organisers have disclosed that members of its Tourism 100 Club, Class of 2022 will be inducted during the one day event. Members of the tourism club are top personalities in Nigeria who have contributed to the development of tourism in various ways, cutting across sectors including government, hospitality, tour operations and the media.

The induction will be the fourth batch as members have previously been inducted in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Abuja Jabamah which is in its eight editions is a travel event by the organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market tailored at promoting domestic tourism.

It seeks to play host to a huge number of travelling population, hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Participation is expected from state tourism boards, operators and other tourism professionals. This year’s gathering will also feature among others Travellers Award ceremony, with different categories including Tourism Governor of the Year; Aviation Man of the Year; Airline of the Year; Most Active Tourism States; the Best Beach Resort in Nigeria; andTop Tourism Promoters of the Year.

