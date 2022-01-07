News

2022 UTME/DE forms not on sale yet –JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said it was yet to commence sales of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) forms for candidates willing to sit for its examinations. JAMB, in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin yesterday in Abuja, warned Nigerians to beware of misleading information from fraudsters signalling commencement of sales.

While noting that the Board was concluding arrangements to announce the commencement date for sale of forms, he stressed that sales of JAMB’s application documents in any given year has never been shrouded in mystery rather, it was always a well-publicised undertaking in the print media as well as online and electronic platforms.

The statement partly reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, any information in circulation purporting to have emanated from the Board to the effect that the sale of the 2022 UTME and DE forms has commenced is not only fraudulent but a calculated attempt by mischief-makers to create unnecessary panic among prospective candidates for their own selfish ends. “Although, the Board has concluded all arrangements to commence the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application documents in due course, but it is yet to fix any date for its commencement.

“The general public is, therefore, by this notice, urged to be mindful of speculators who are in the habit of second-guessing the Board on certain procedural issues with the aim of defrauding hapless candidates. “The Board wishes to inform the general public that they would be sufficiently informed of the commencement of the sale of EPINs once approval has been granted by relevant authorities. “Furthermore, the announcement of a suitable date to commence the sale would be accompanied by well-defined information on the procedures for the purchase of the e-pins, creating a profile, and where to go for biometric capturing, among other essential details.”

 

Our Reporters

