Education

2022 UTME/DE not on sale yet -JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it was yet to commence sales of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) forms for candidates willing to sit for its examinations.

JAMB, in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Thursday in Abuja, warned Nigerians to beware of misleading information from fraudsters signaling commencement of sales.

While noting that the Board was concluding arrangements to announce the commencement date for forms sale, he stressed that sales of JAMB’s application documents in any given year has never been shrouded in mystery rather, it was always a well-publicised undertaking in the print media as well as online and electronic platforms.

The statement partly reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, any information in circulation purporting to have emanated from the Board to the effect that the sale of the 2022 UTME and DE forms has commenced is not only fraudulent but is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic among prospective candidates for their own selfish ends.

“Although, the Board has concluded all arrangements to commence the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE Application Documents in due course but it is yet to fix any date for its commencement.

“The general public is, therefore, by this notice urged to be mindful of speculators who are in the habit of second-guessing the Board’s on certain procedural issues with the aim of defrauding hapless candidates.

“The Board wishes to inform the general public that they would be sufficiently informed of the commencement of the sale of EPINs once approval has been granted by relevant authorities.

“Furthermore, the announcement of a suitable date to commence the sale would be accompanied by well-defined information on the procedures for the purchase of the e-pins, creating a profile, and where to go for biometric capturing, among other essential details.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

VC: No financial crisis in EKSU

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, has denied the allegation of financial mismanagement alleged by the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the institution.   The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the university had paid a total of N203,206,812.62 to the State Internal Revenue Service out […]
Education

UI VC race crisis: Soldiers, DSS storm campus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Security agents, including soldiers, officers of the Department of State Services (DSS), Wednesday stormed the University of Ibadan ahead of the contentious selection of the next Vice Chancellor of the University. The tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, expires on November 30, while the new Vice-Chancellor is expected to assume […]
Education

UNILAG Senate withdraws suit challenging Ogundipe’s removal as VC 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

The Senate of the University of Lagos has filed an application to withdraw a suit it filed at the National Industrial Court in Lagos, to challenge the removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the institution’s Vice-Chancellor. The Senate, through its lawyer, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), filed an application to discontinue the suit Monday. He said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica