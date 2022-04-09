2022 UTME: Kwara NSCDC assures of maximum security

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has assured the Joint Matriculation and Examination Board (JAMB) that the corps would provide maximum security before, during and after the forthcoming 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Iskil Ayinla Makinde gave the assurance on Saturday during the officers and men of the Corps’ on the spot assessment of some selected JAMB CBT centres in Ilorin during the UTME mock examinations that were taking place.

According to the state’s spokesman of the NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the Corps decided to move round the UTME mock examination centres to enable it to plan ahead for the main examinations coming up later this month.

“Commandant Makinde Iskil Ayinla deemed it fit for the Corps to use today’s UTME mock examinations to plan ahead for the main examinations and that is why we move round some selected JAMB CBT centres on Saturday,” Babawale stated.

For his part, the JAMB Zonal coordinator in Kwara State, Mrs R. C Shittu, commended the NSCDC for their yearly support and cooperation, saying the examination board is also working round the clock to fully prepare for the examinations.

