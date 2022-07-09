Sports

2022 WAFCON: Nigeria, Burundi, others clash on DStv, GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to round 3 group stage action from the 2022 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) currently holding in Morocco. The final round of Group B matches on Saturday 9 July will see Cameroon battle Tunisia on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 at 9:00pm, while Zambia challenges Togo on SuperSport GOtv Select 2 at 9:00pm. Shepolopolo are still learning to live with the absence of Barbara Banda, but coach Bruce Mwape insists they can cope without their star player and captain.

Group C’s final matches on Sunday 10 July will see neighbours South Africa and Botswana battle on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 at 9:00pm, while reigning champions Nigeria will be desperate for a win against Burundi in a clash showing on SuperSport GOtv Select 2 at 9:00pm. Banyana Banyana are through to the quarter finals, having recorded victories over Nigeria and Burundi, while Nigeria and Botswana are tied on 3 points each.

To enjoy unrivalled football content on SuperSport, customers can sign-up or reconnect to DStv and GOtv today by downloading the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from the Apple and Google Play stores or by dialing *288# to subscribe. New subscribers can take advantage of the ongoing Ghen Ghen Reloaded offer, which reduces the DStv decoder, dish kit with a onemonth Compact subscription from N18,600 to N12,000 and the GOtv decoder, antenna with one-month GOtv Max subscription from N9,500 to N6,900

 

Our Reporters

