2022 was a groundbreaking year for Victoria Riversonl, CEO Viclinlove

Never make the mistake that achieving set goals is as easy as making a sandwich. As soon as the goals are conceived, natural forces begin to set in motion steepy mountains, to deter you from actualising them.

But for Victoria Essien, popularly known as Viclinlove, she has the special powers and secrets on how to set her goals and achieve them with outmost ease.

First, establishing herself as a successful forensic entomologist with years of experience in the United States of America where she has handled about 85 cases, yet, Viclinlove is focused on further writing her own story as a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur.

Born in Nigeria, Victoria Essien is conquering the world in the US. Not satisfied with what she has achieved as an expert in entomology, she launched her own fashion brand, Victoria Riverson, in 2016, for which she is now renowned as her product line has gone global.

Among others, one distinct feature associated with the brand is its bold and creative approach to both colour and design.

Unveiling what to expect this year as the element of surprise that she is, the Viclinlove revealed plans for a bar and grill cafe located in Houston.

“It is a three-in-one project comprising a car wash, restaurant and bar and will be completed in 2022,” said Viclinlove

Giving insights into her journey in business, she enumerated the difficulties she encountered.

“It took a year for the business to pick up and then when it did, I added other businesses. I believe success is not being stagnant, things need to keep improving as time goes by,” said Viclinlove.

Speaking further, Victoria Essien said: “I did the marketing by word of mouth and sometimes I wore the clothes and post on social media. But when the business started thriving I hired a marketing team.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...