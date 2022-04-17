2022 WASSCE, JAMB dates not clashing –WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the dates scheduled for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), is not clashing with its examination, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A circular dated April 5, 2022 and signed by the Director, overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education Mr. David Gende, had showed a clash in date for WASSCE organised by WAEC, and UTME organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Registrar of JAMB, Is-haq Oloyede, had maintained there won’t be an extension for the 2022 UTME registration, to ensure strict compliance with examination schedules in order to avoid a clash in examination dates organised by sister examination bodies.

Reacting to the circular, WAEC’s Head of National Office (HNO), Mr. Patrick Areghan in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos, urged parents and candidates not to panic, adding that the timetable was incorrect and there was no clash in examination dates organised by both bodies

He said: “Yes, I have seen it too, but that date is not correct. I want to assure the concerned stakeholders and indeed the general public that there is nothing to worry about as there is no clash in dates for our examination with the UTME, as seen in that circular.

“The UTME starts on Friday, May 6 and ends on May 14. Our examination for school candidates which is the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) starts on May 16 and not May 6, as is seen on the said circular.

“From our authentic timetable for candidates for the 2022 examination too, it shows that the papers slated for May 9, are what we call ‘moving Exams. It is just for the candidates to choose what they want to do for the practicals.

Should any candidate fall in this category, he or she will be easily taken care of, by way of rescheduling another date for them.

“Therefore, aside from this, I want to clarify that there is no clash with the JAMB-organised examination whatsoever. The UTME ends on May 14, while our WASSCE starts two days after, being May 16 and not May 6,” Areghan stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...