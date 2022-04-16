News

2022 WASSCE, JAMB dates not clashing -WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the dates scheduled for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), is not clashing with its examination, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A circular dated April 5, 2022 and signed by the Director, overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education Mr David Gende, had showed a clash in date for WASSCE organised by WAEC, and UTME organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

New Telegraph recalls that the Registrar of JAMB, Is-haq Oloyede, had maintained there will not be an extension for the 2022 UTME registration, to ensure strict compliance to examination schedules in order to avoid a clash in examination dates organised by sister examination bodies.

Reacting to the circular, WAEC’s Head of National Office (HNO), Mr Patrick Areghan in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, urged parents and candidates not to panic, adding that the timetable was incorrect and there was no clash in examination dates organised by both bodies.

 

