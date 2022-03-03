Sports

2022 WC playoff: No vaccination, no entry, Ghana tells Nigerian fans

Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has directed the National Sports Authority to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria. The Sports Ministry has stated that only fans fully vaccinated should be allowed entry for the first leg of the match between the two nations in Cape Coast. In a statement released yesterday, the ministry says vaccination centres will be mounted before the President Cup match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Friday. This means fans can get their first doze and subsequently their second dose before the big game later this month. The directive is part of measures to control the spread of the deadly virus in the West African nation.

 

