2022 WC playoff: No vaccination, no entry, Ghana tells Nigerian fans

Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has directed the National Sports Authority to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria. The Sports Ministry has stated that only fans fully vaccinated should be allowed entry for the first leg of the match between the two nations in Cape Coast. In a statement released yesterday, the ministry says vaccination centres will be mounted before the President Cup match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Friday. This means fans can get their first doze and subsequently their second dose before the big game later this month. The directive is part of measures to control the spread of the deadly virus in the West African nation.
Related Articles
Rivers Utd clears outstanding liabilities owed former player
The management of Rivers United Football Club has cleared all outstanding liabilities owed its former player, Samuel Akurugu, which the indebtedness prompted a three-window transfer ban by the world football governing body, FIFA. Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, who disclosed this when he received the chairman of Ikwerre local government area of the state, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eagles, Black Stars to clash in Abuja March 27
Nigeria and Ghana will face off in a pitched battle at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, 27th March in what is the final leg of a potentially –explosive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off round. The Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday confirmed the date of the reverse leg to the Confederation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Udeze: Rohr must create stiff competition in Eagles
…salutes Iheanacho, Nwankwo, Onuachu A former Super Eagles player, Ifeanyi Udeze, has urged Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr to create still competition in the Super Eagles by inviting the best players on current form. The former international said it would be a huge advantage if two players in same position are not even sure of who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)