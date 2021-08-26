2022 WC qualifier: NFF seeks postponement of Cape Verde tie

…as Lawal urges Rohr to find plan B to cover EPL decision

Top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation have said they are exploring several possibilities including a postponement or a change of venue for a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde next month. The Super Eagles could be without as many as 10 players for the September 7 game in Cape Verde after Premier League clubs announced they will not allow their players to play in red-listed countries like Cape Verde as it concerns the Coronavirus protocol in UK. NFF president Amaju Pinnick has disclosed all options are on the table because Nigeria cannot afford to line up a weakened team for the clash against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde. Cape Verde have earned a reputation as giant killers having beaten five-time African champions Cameroon 3-1 in Prai in March.

It would also be recalled that they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at the expense of Tunisia. Nigeria could only force a 1-1 draw with the islanders in their first and only meeting at this level in January 2013. Meanwhile, former Super Eagles forward, Garba Lawal, has urged technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, to have a plan B for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to the recent announcement by the Premier League management.

The Assistant Technical Director of the NFF in a chat with journalists in Abuja said there are no excuses in the execution of the qualifiers as Nigerian footballers are scattered all over in the world. “I believe Mr. Rohr can’t say with all what is going on we can’t play football, if plan A not working, you deploy plan B,” he said.

