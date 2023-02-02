News Top Stories

2022: We had one of our worst outings in Ekiti –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it had the worst outing in last year’s governorship election in Ekiti State. PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Damagum, at the inauguration of the caretaker committee for Ekiti State yesterday, noted that the state chapter has always been bedevilled by crisis.

“Ekiti has always been a PDP state; you have been resilient, and from what we see during the presidential campaign, we know that Ekiti is still PDP. “That gave us the courage to sit down and say we have to get things right. How do we do this thing? It is to be able to dissolve that executive that has always been in one crisis or the other and give a new life to the party by constituting a caretaker committee, which will give us a brand-new executive, that will be all inclusive,” he said. He told the members that they were selected because they had distinguished themselves in the activities of the party.

“We know you have the capacity and the capability to drive this party to where we are expecting; mind you we are in an election year. “In the next few days, we will have our first election which is the election of the president and National Assembly members followed by the state Assembly election because you don’t have gubernatorial election in Ekiti,” Damagum stated.

He urged the caretaker committee members to work assiduously for the success of party in Ekiti, adding that if proper thing was done, PDP will regain the state in the next governorship election. “You have a daunting task before you. And for all stakeholders, I want you to give them all the cooperation that is needed to help them achieve is one reason. “The responsibility is rest on you to make sure that you cash on this opportunity to reclaim your party back, to rebuild this party in order to give you the desired victories that is expected,” he requested.

 

