2022: We had one of our worst outings in Ekiti – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it had the worst outing in last year’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Damagum, at the inauguration of the caretaker committee for Ekiti State Wednesday, noted that the state chapter has always been bedevilled by crisis.

“Ekiti has always been a PDP state; you have been resilient, and from what we see during the presidential campaign, we know that Ekiti is still PDP.

“That gave us the courage to sit down and say we have to get things right. How do we do this thing? It is to be able to dissolve that executive that has always been in one crisis or the other and give a new life to the party by constituting a caretaker committee, which will give us a brand-new executive that will be all inclusive,” he said.

He told the members that they were selected because they had distinguished themselves in the activities of the party.

