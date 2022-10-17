2022 Women’s World Athlete of the Year: Sunday Dare leads Tobi Amusan’s campaign

Sports Minister Sunday Dare is spearheading the campaign to get Nigerians to massively vote for reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, as she bids to become the first Nigerian to be crowned World Athlete of The Year.

No Nigerian has ever been nominated for the award and Amusan is thus the first to be shortlisted and the 25 year old will be aiming to scale the final hurdle and become the first Nigerian to be crowned best of the best.

The reigning Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion and record holder is one of the 10 nominees World Athletics released last Wednesday that will battle for the honor. The world governing body for athletics says a three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

“The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes b y e m a i l , while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms,” wrote the World Athletics.

Nigeria’s number one sports man, Dare says he has cast his vote for Amusan through the World Athletics social media platforms and is now urging Nigerians to get on their smart phones, tablets and/or laptop/desktop to vote for the Nigerian history maker. “Nigeria’s golden girl has done it again!.

“The reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder has been nominated among the best 10 women athletes in the world to vie for the World Athletics women’s athlete of the year 2022,” wrote Dare via her twitter handle.

