2022 World Championship gold: God showed up to crown my efforts – Amusan

The 100m women Hurdles Champion at the just concluded World Athletics championship, Tobi Amusan, has said that God showed up to crown her efforts over the years in style on Sunday night in Oregon, the United States of America.

Amusan broke the 100m hurdles World Record in the semifinals with an astonishing 12.12s and followed up with a (+2.5) wind assisted 12.06s in the final. The time in the final would not be recognised as it was well over the legal +2.0 wind assist allowed in Athletics. Before then, she had run 12.40s in the heat to set a new African record.

The previous record of 12.20sec was set in 2016 by American Kendra Harrison. Jamaica’s Britany Anderson took silver and Puerto Rico’s Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn got bronze.

Amusan said: “I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at this championship. I wanted to get out and go. I did what I had to do.”

“It’s been God. Anytime I come out to any championship, it’s been fourth place, fourth place. Coming into this championship, my goal is to just relax and have fun with it cause I don’t want to put pressure on myself. I am just really thankful. I thank my coach because she has been my self-strength and the people I have around have been very supportive and so trusting myself just made everything easier.

“When God says it’s your time, it’s your time. I go out there and put in my 100 per cent in many championships but it wasn’t enough and now my 100 this time got me a gold medal and a world record.

“I look at the board and I saw everybody ticking the name of the defending world record holder and I thought I should put my name under ‘’incoming world recorder, holder and the world champion and God showed up and say amen to that prayer.”

Team Nigeria would go on to celebrate another podium finish in the Long Jump, with Ese Brume’s 7.02m leap. Brume won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

