2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana take control of Group G

South Africa maintained their unbeaten record in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification Group G by securing a 3-1 win over Ethiopia at Bahir Dar Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Fasil Gebremichael (owngoal),

Mothobi Mvala, and Evidence Makgopa inspired Bafana Bafana to victory as they avenged their 2-1 loss to Walia Ibex in the 2014 World Cup qualifier which was also played in Ethiopia in June 2013.

Terrence Mashego and Tshegofatso Mabasa were handed their Bafana debuts by coach Hugo Broos, who was looking to mastermind South Africa’s second consecutive victory in Group G having guided his side to a 1-0 win over  Ghana last month. While the Ethiopian attack was led by former Bidvest Wits and University of Pretoria striker Getaneh Kebede and Aschalew Tamene, who scored Walia Ibex’s winning goal against Zimbabwe last month, started in defence for coach Wubeto Abate’s side.

 

Ethiopia had more of the possession and they also had better of the attempts with Ronwen Williams being the busier of the two goalkeepers as he produced an incredible save from Surafel Dagnachew’s effort – tipping the ball over the crossbar.

Broos made what seemed like a tactical change in the 35th minute as he pulled out Mabasa, who looked uninjured and he introduced Victor Letsoalo, who has been in great scoring form for Royal AM having netted in four successive goals in the PSL.

The visitors were then gifted a goal on the stroke of half-time when goalkeeper Fasil Gebremichael made a mistake as he allowed a tame shot from Teboho Mokoena’s free-kick to slip through his fingers to hand South Africa a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Walia Ibex were awarded a free-kick in a promising area after Surafel Dagnachew was fouled by Thabiso Kutumela and Kebede beat Williams with a stunning strike from the resultant set-piece to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

