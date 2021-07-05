2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Lagos to host Eagles, Lone Stars September 3

Super Eagles will play their first 2022 World Cup qualifier against Liberia in Lagos on September 3, the coach of the team Gernot Rohr has announced. Rohr said that his team will then make the tricky trip to Cape Verde in continuation of the qualifiers a few days later. Central African Republic are the other team in this qualifying section.

The qualifiers were initially billed to begin in June before CAF moved them to September citing travel restrictions caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The overall winners of this group will take on another group winner in a final playoff to be played on home and away basis to decide the five teams to represent Africa at Qatar 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...