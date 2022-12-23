2022: Year Nigerians groaned under insecurity

T he year 2022 will not be forgotten in a hurry by Nigerians as a result of the different kinds of insecurity that they suffered, ranging from religious violence, burning of offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that ravaged some parts of the country. As this year’s curtain is drawing to a close, Nigerians whose relatives, friends and neighbours were killed, abducted or maimed by kidnappers, bandits and unknown gunmen will always remember the outgoing year.

The year witnessed alot of anomalies in the area of insecurity, armed robbery, accidents, cult related clashes and others. Specifically, one of the most reported cases was the issue of kidnapping, bandits attack and that of unknown gunmen burning of INEC offices in South West and South East parts of the country. Some dare devil youths, who were not afraid of death and the consequences of their actions saw kidnapping as a lucrative business for ransom purposes.

The Islamic sectarian movement that gave birth to the killings, abductions, destroying of farmlands in the Northern part of the country was said to be a result of the killing of Muhammed Yusuf in 2002 in Maiduguri and since 2009, the group has carried out assassinations and large-scale acts of violence across the country.

The group’s initially proclaimed intent was to uproot corruption and injustice from Nigeria, which it blamed on Western influences and to impose Shariah, or Islamic law. Later they vowed to avenge the death of Yusuf and other members of the group, who were killed by security forces in 2009. In 2015 the group later pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and took the name Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), also known as Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) and escalated it beyond their region and their fever spread across the country as many Nigerians couldn’t sleep with their eyes closed due to insecurity.

The activities of the group had bred another set of notorious gang in other regions of the country where unknown gunmen and agitators are holding sway in South East and South west. For instance, between January 1 and July 29, 2022, at least 7,222 Nigerians were killed and 3,823 abducted as the country witnessed 2, 840 incidents of insecurity. Also, no fewer than 1,499 people were said to have been injured during the various attacks witnessed in 505 local government areas of the country.

All these were contained in a data obtained from the Nigeria Security Incidents Tracker by Beacon Consulting. According to the data, 605 abductions took place in January, 1,202 fatalities were recorded while 62 persons sustained injuries. In February, 887 deaths, 501 abductions and 82 injuries were recorded. Also in March, 1,497 deaths, 702 abductions and 209 sustained injuries from violent attacks. In April, 633 persons were kidnapped, 1,434 were killed and 358 were injured.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

It was a spillover of the kidnapping business that spread to the Lagos Ibadan Expressway when on November 1, a 22 year-old student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Aminat Taiwo and her friend travelling to Ibadan to honour their friend who was getting married were kidnapped adjacent Dominion University. They were made to walk barefooted for six hours without shoes into the forest where they were camped, with serious beating, after which N2.5million ransom was paid. Meanwhile, kidnapped alongside the students was the former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Adigun Agbaje who sustained gunshot wounds. It would be recalled that bandits and Boko Haram fighters had been abducting farmers and residents in the northern region before now, for refusing to comply with the Sharia laws, this criminal activities later spread to other parts of the country, like the South East where the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), are agitating for the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested and detained by the department of state service.

Insecurity

in South East Reports of arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention, torture, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of Nigerians by security agents remained rife in 2022. Some youths in South Eastern states had become endangered species, especially in states like Imo, as a result of predatory activities of unscrupulous police officers. Imo State is unarguably now the centre of the most coordinated attacks by sundry criminal groups, called ‘Unknown gunmen’ and other criminal gangs masquerading as separatist groups. They mainly target the police, other security agencies and INEC. Imo State which used to be one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, with many Nigerians from other states and cities often making a living in the state and also enjoy their weekend of relaxation, vacations, and retreats suddenly became a no go area. Politicians used to go there for brainstorming sessions and journalists get excited heading to Imo State for training and many corporate organisations used it as the ideal state for retreats, back then; it was a secure and peaceful place. Today, such security and peace have disappeared, while insecurity, chaos and anarchy have taken over the state. Although, insecurity has taken hold of all the eastern states, Imo State appears to be most affected, with rapists, kidnappers, separatist groups, killers, among others, running amok. Also, the growing insecurity has given rise to human rights violation, with security agencies and agents accused of being among those carrying out such abuses.

It was in Imo State that one Glory Okorie was arrested, accused of being a spy to IPOB. Without informing her family of her arrest, the police threw her into detention and she ended up spending 160 days in custody before she was eventually arraigned. According to the Executive Director, Rule of law and Accountability Centre (RULAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma, “there were many cases and reports of security agencies attacking a whole community, burning down houses, shops and vehicles and killing some community members in retaliation for attacks or killing of police officers in the community. In some cases, it was merely on account of a wanted suspect being a member of that community. “Burning of houses by security agencies cannot be a civilised approach to policing or law enforcement in this modern age. Security agencies cannot fight crime by also committing crime. If a house is suspected to have been used to commit crime or inhabited by people believed to have committed a crime, such as holding kidnapped persons hostage, government can take over the property following the prescribed legal process.” Similarly, in Imo State, members of Ebubeagu were accused of mass atrocities, killings, vandalism, abductions, and rape. There were reports of communities in different parts of Imo State, especially in the Orlu axis, invaded by security operatives, setting houses on fire and opening fire on family members, young and old as well as people going about their businesses. Many of the burnt houses were family houses not inhabited only by the persons being accused or sought for by security operatives. Youths of many of the affected communities have abandoned their communities and fled for fear of being arrested or murdered.

INEC offices

On April 8, 2011, the INEC office in Suleja, Niger State was bombed, it shows that the burning of INEC offices didn’t just start today. Also, on November 10, suspected hoodlums razed the office of INEC in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, destroying critical election materials. The initial impression was that there had been a fire outbreak, but it soon emerged that it was outlaws that had in fact set fire to the facility in the early hours of the day. It was also gathered that the commission’s offices in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State was attacked and set ablaze, and that an emergency security meeting had been called to get to the bottom of the electoral threats, although the damage was limited to a section of the building and only some furniture items were destroyed. According to the INEC Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, over 65,000 uncollected PVCs were destroyed in the fire. Okoye said that the attackers overpowered the security personnel on duty and set the entire building ablaze. Okoye noted: “The main building and all the commission’s movable assets in the office were destroyed. They include 904 ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags, eight electric power generators and 65,699 uncollected Permanent Voter’s Cards He added that it couldn’t be a thing of joy that in just 33 months, more than 40 INEC offices have been attacked and vandalised with the commission reporting loss of critical property. Such property will evidently cost a fortune to replace and unfortunately, the burden is transferred to the same long-suffering Nigerians rendered economically impotent by political actors According to data made available to our correspondent, Imo had the highest number of attacks on INEC facilities with 11 incidents, followed by Osun, seven; Akwa-Ibom, five; Enugu, five; Ebonyi, four; Cross River, four; Abia, four; Anambra, two; Taraba, two; Borno, one; Ogun, one; Lagos, one; Bayelsa, one; Ondo one; and Kaduna one. On December 1, 2022, INEC’s Orlu LGA office was attacked, on December 4, 2022, the Oru West LGA office was also attacked. This is among many other attacks on INEC offices across states of the South East.

Killing of security agents

The security agencies have done their best to keep the country one, but in the course of defending their father land some of them were killed, making their wives widow and their children fatherless. According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, non-state actors killed at least 65 police officers in the first half of the year (January-June), as the security situation in Nigeria continues to get worse. Aside from the slain law enforcement officers, at least 92 other security operatives were killed in the same period. These include 81 soldiers, two correctional service officials, two NDLEA officers, five officers of the NSCDC and two FRSC officials.

Kaduna/Benue killings

It is worthy of note that Kaduna State was the hotbed of unprovoked killings in the year under review, especially Southern Kaduna with several killed by Herdsmen and other militia across the region. Recently 28 people were reportedly killed in a separate attacks in Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The attack was coming barely five days after an attack was launched in Malagum 1, killing three persons. Also worthy of note was the train victims along Kaduna-Abuja railway corridor. Meanwhile, Benue State is also one of the states in Nigeria worst hit by terrorists and Herdsmen attack where several lives and property were lost. On December 17, 2022, suspected gunmen killed three people during an attack on Adaka community in Makurdi, Benue State capital. The incident occurred at Adaka community about 20 kilometres on the outskirts of Makurdi Local Government Area. Where three people were killed and their houses burnt by the arsonists. T his was among several other killings in the state, making the state governor, Samuel Ortom to cry out severally that his people are being trlargeted for annihilation.

Religious Intolerance

On May 11, 2022, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deboral Samuel was allegedly killed and her body set ablaze in a mob attack by students of the institution over alleged blasphemy. The deceased, was alleged to have used blasphemous language. Meanwhile, authorities of the school closed down the school and asked all the students to vacate the school premises immediately to avoid break down of law and order.

