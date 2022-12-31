2022: Year of reawakening, good for music industry– Adesewo, Zaaki Azzay

As the year 2022 ends today, Saturday December 31, some stakeholders in the arts and culture sector, especially in the entertainment industry, have expressed their views about how the sector has fared in this outgoing year. Many argued that despite the various challenges, especially against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity, practitioners have been able to assert themselves through series of productions – live theatre, music and films. For veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay, 2022 is a great and memorable year for the music industry. He added, however, that there is urgent need by government to invest in the entertainment industry.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the hip hop music exponent, songwriter, music producer and TV presenter, said: “2022 is a great and memorable year for the music industry because this is the first time in history and in my regime as Vice President of PMAN that PMAN will aquire its own property in a choice area of Lekki, Lagos. “The Nigeria government needs to capitalise and invest in the entertainment industry especially now that Nigerian music has taken over the world.

This will also fix the issue of unemployment.” He added that “2023 will determine so many things about 🇳🇬 Nigeria. Wether Nigeria continues or not will depend on us in our voting and votes.” Also speaking with Saturday Telegraph, veteran actor, playwright, theatre producer and director, Om’Oba Jerry Adesewo, said that it has been a good year for the ‘creative and cultural Industry’.

He added that 2022 is what can be described “as a year of reawakening.” Adesewo who is the Artistic Director of Arojah Theatre Concept, said: “Having been under the shadow of the pandemic, broken and battered by the effect of lockdowns and its attending economic effects, the entertainment scene gradually began to heal and as we wrap the break, it is safe to say that we have witnessed an all round healing.

“In comparison to what happened in 2020 and 2021 think given the volume of theatrical activities witnessed in 2022, in the art and culture sector, or what I always prefer to refer to as the Creative and Cultural Industry, this is a good year, no doubt.” According to him, it has been an aggressive comeback for the sector in terms of volume of activities. “What I am not sure of is the level of improvement economically, because most of these efforts are creditable to the passion and grit of the industry player with support here and there from private and international development partners. “Take Abuja where I reside and work for instance, November to December would remain a festive season to remember giving the many projects from within and outside Abuja in terms of shows and festivals of art witnessed by residents and tourists as well. What Saturday would turn out to be, it is Friday that would give you a hint of it. I believe 2023 should be an improvement of 2022 by all standard.

“I hold this belief that the gatekeepers of our culture ministry, are not doing enough to provide the requite enabling environment to make the sector grow the way you have it in South Africa, Tunis, Egypt, Morocco and even Cameroon around us here. Art and Culture is relegated and not well funded. The National Council for Arts and Culture should be upgraded to the level of British Council, and funded to provide the kind of intervention that the British Council provides for arts in the UK and by extension around the world.” Adesewo further stated that to ensure the type of growth that the sector desires, an endowment fund for the art, which has been in the making for well over three decades, should be sorted out by the incoming government, to provide necessary funding interventions and mobility fund for Nigerian artists and art generally.

