2022: Yiaga Africa urges NASS to address Electoral Bill within 30 days

Anayo Ezugwu

As political parties, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Nigerians set agenda for the year 2022, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, has charged the National Assembly to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari assent the Electoral Act Amendment Bill before the end of January.

In an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph, Itodo said since the National Assembly lacks the cohesion to override the president, they should address the concerns raised by Buhari.

He said, “I have very high expectations for 2022. The first thing is the electoral bill that within the next 30 days that is by the end of January the National Assembly would have transferred the bill back to the president and the president assent to the bill.

“My strong position is that the National Assembly should adopt the position why the president refused the bill and send it back to him for assent because it is clear they cannot override the president.

They don’t have the required numbers or even the cohesion within the National Assembly members and I think we just have to be realistic.

And the more realistic we are the better it is for our preparation for the elections. So, the bill should be concluded within the next 30 days.”

