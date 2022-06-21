2023: 1,000 Groups Take Solidarity Rally To Buhari, appeal for Christian running mate for Tinubu

No fewer than 1,000 APC Supprt Groups, on Tuesday, held a solidarity rally to call on the ruling party to pick a Christian as Bola Tinubu’s running mate in next year’s presidential election.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the groups said only a Christian can enhance the party’s chances, as it will guarantee a balanced, harmonious and formidable presidency.

Signed by Patriot Ndubuisi Nwogu, the Convener

of APC Christian Youth Forum and 200 others, the letter also called on the president and other leaders to “look inward and give Nigerians a befitting northern cleric that can assist the president and one that will be fair to the rest of the North”.

They, therefore, urged President Buhari to intervene and ensure that a Northern Christian is picked to run alongside Tinubu in 20023.

According to them, this will not only balance “our religious and ethnic sensitivities” but ensure the nation’s continuous growth and development.

Read full letter below:

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari,

The Urgent Need for Balanced and Harmonious Presidency Post 2023

We bring good tidings to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, from all of us loyal party members that have devoted substantial time and energy towards building our party to enviable heights.

We commend the leadership strides of President Muhammadu Buhari in the past seven years since he assumed the country’s leadership. Our joy knows no bounds, and we can’t but thank God for the invaluable gift of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria at this critical point of our existence.

We have elected to use the medium of a rally to send this letter of appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari for his urgent and kind intervention concerning the presidential team of the APC post-2023.

Mr President, you may wish to know that you have sacrificed a lot for the unity and stability of our great country. As such, your input regarding the presidential team of our great party at the general elections is of utmost importance.

It is the resolve of all well-meaning advocates and fans of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. This is indeed a testament to the strong commitment of the generality of APC support groups and critical stakeholders, as well as fans of President Muhammadu Buhari, towards the success of the present administration.

That we are gathered in our numbers is not a coincidence; it reflects our resolve to stay united as a party as we prepare for the 2023 general elections.

We are all witnesses to the incredible display of unity during the conduct of our presidential primaries that saw the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential flag bearer of the party.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu candidature remains a welcome development for our party. As concerned stakeholders, we believe that our party needs to balance the equation towards presenting a formidable team that would guarantee electoral success for the party at the general elections.

Mr President, our resolve in this regard is to ensure that the unity and peace currently experienced in the party are sustained. To this end, we are making this passionate appeal for the party’s leadership to look inward and give Nigerians a befitting northern cleric that can assist the president and one that will be fair to the rest of the North.

This is hinged on the fact that the APC as a party has blazed the trail as one of the foremost political parties in Africa. And this must reflect in our internal democratic norms that should be all-encompassing and accommodating.

Mr President may wish to admit that before the 2015 presidential election, the need for a balanced and harmonious presidency was a factor and the attendant result in the past seven years justified this position.

Therefore, we are making this urgent appeal for such a position to be taken in the 2023 elections to continue in a fashion that would guarantee sustainable growth and development in the country.

Mr President, we are aware of your tremendous love for our great country. We are also mindful of your numerous efforts to balance our religious and ethnic sensitivities, hence this appeal letter.

Mr President, we are convinced beyond doubt that a northern cleric would bring about a balanced and harmonious presidency post-2023. To make this happen, we are pleading for your fatherly intervention in choosing a running mate for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As the father of our great party, we know how passionate you have been about issues that concern the growth and development of the party to ensure that it continues to deliver the dividends of democracy to the teeming population of our great country.

As members of over 1000 APC Support Groups, Critical Stakeholders, and fans of President Muhammadu Buhari, we are passionate about the party’s success. This has necessitated this rally to drive home the urgent point on why our great party must get it right.

Mr President, your love for the party and the country knows no bound. We are grateful for all you have done for the country, and we wish to use this medium to inform you of our unflinching support now and always.

Mr President, while we anticipate your urgent intervention in this regard, please accept the assurances of our highest regard.

