2023: 14 N’Assembly candidates set for showdown in Anambra

The fourteen candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA for the Senatorial and Federal House of Representatives in Anambra State have concluded arrangements to ensure that their party emerges victorious in next year’s election. This is said to be the untold story behind the visit of Gov. Charles Soludo to his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, recently at his country home at Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area .

Before the visit, it was being touted that there was no love lost between the duo over what was alleged to be Soludo’s style of governance and alleged abandonment of candidates and Chieftains of the party. But the duo dismissed their critics when they reiterated their resolve and commitment towards ensuring that APGA retains its control of the state. Speaking during the visit, Gov Charles Soludo said; “We are going into the election and the APGA flag will keep flying.

