News

2023: 14 N’Assembly candidates set for showdown in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

The fourteen candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA for the Senatorial and Federal House of Representatives in Anambra State have concluded arrangements to ensure that their party emerges victorious in next year’s election. This is said to be the untold story behind the visit of Gov. Charles Soludo to his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, recently at his country home at Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area .

Before the visit, it was being touted that there was no love lost between the duo over what was alleged to be Soludo’s style of governance and alleged abandonment of candidates and Chieftains of the party. But the duo dismissed their critics when they reiterated their resolve and commitment towards ensuring that APGA retains its control of the state. Speaking during the visit, Gov Charles Soludo said; “We are going into the election and the APGA flag will keep flying.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Umahi’s defection’ll boost S’East’s presidential slot’s demand – Nwoye

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

…as Senator brands gov as pursuing blind ambition Enugu State Chairman of the All Pro g re s s ive s Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye yesterday declared that the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, would boost the demand by South-East members of […]
News

Buhari orders linkage of Lekki port with railway facility

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the linkage of the Lekki Deep Seaport to the railway network. The President gave this order yesterday in Lagos when he inspected work on the port in Lagos. According to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President commended the efforts of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, towards […]
News Top Stories

Cancer is curable, but avoid ponmo –Prof. Oloke

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, Prof Kola Oloke, has identified the consumption of animal protein as the major cause of cancer which has led to the death of many.   The don, a Microbiologist who, however, assured that the disease was not only preventable, but curable, spoke at a seminar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica