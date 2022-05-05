2023: 179 clubs, associations donate N50m to Zulum

At least 179 clubs, associations and professional bodies have presented a cheque of N50 million to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum to buy the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for a second term. Presenting the cheque, spokesman for the coalition, Alhaji Awaji Bukar, said some people contributed as low as N1,000. He explained that the donations came from many registered members of over 179 clubs, associations and professional bodies across the state. The Zulum administration has, in three years, recorded more than 600 capital projects and introduced policies and programmes that include the on-going resettlement of internally displaced persons and refugees in more than 10,000 newly built houses. Zulum expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him by the groups and said he was particularly impressed with those who gave N1,000. The governor said if reelected he would execute more projects. State Chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, who also addressed the groups, commended them for their sacrifices.
Related Articles
Depression: Soldier shoots officer dead in Borno
There was palpable tension at the headquarters of the 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, when a soldier involved the counter-insurgency operations, shot and killed a Lieutenant (Subaltern). The tragic incident occurred at about 10:30am, on Wednesday, July 29. Sources said the trooper may have killed his superior for allegedly refusing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: FG refers Russian vaccine to NAFDAC, NIPRD for evaluation
The Federal Government yesterday said the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), would evaluate the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to ascertain possibility of patronising the vaccine. This was part of consensus reached by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Islamiyya 136: We know where the bandits, pupils are but… –Niger SSG
Sixty four days after the abduction of 136 children from the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, the state government has disclosed that it knows where the bandits and pupils are but it’s concerned about collateral damage. It would be recalled that the government had on several […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)