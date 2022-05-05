2023: 179 clubs, associations donate N50m to Zulum

At least 179 clubs, associations and professional bodies have presented a cheque of N50 million to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum to buy the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for a second term. Presenting the cheque, spokesman for the coalition, Alhaji Awaji Bukar, said some people contributed as low as N1,000. He explained that the donations came from many registered members of over 179 clubs, associations and professional bodies across the state. The Zulum administration has, in three years, recorded more than 600 capital projects and introduced policies and programmes that include the on-going resettlement of internally displaced persons and refugees in more than 10,000 newly built houses. Zulum expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him by the groups and said he was particularly impressed with those who gave N1,000. The governor said if reelected he would execute more projects. State Chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, who also addressed the groups, commended them for their sacrifices.

