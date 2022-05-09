2023: 18 APC guber aspirants in Plateau threaten to dump party over imposition

Eighteen out of 20 APC governorship aspirants in Plateau State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have threaten to dump the party if due process is not followed in electing the flag bearer for the party ahead of the primaries.

Chairman and convener of the Forum of APC Governorship Aspirants, Chief Amon Gizo during a press conference in Jos on Monday insisted that an attempt by the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong or the party hierarchy to foist a candidate on the party and the people of the state will be resisted.

The forum is also asking the party leadership to address forthwith the use of ad hoc delegates with amendments for the primaries.

The 18 aspirants accused the governor, his wife and Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency Hon. Yusuf Gagdi of trying to impose former Benue REC Commissioner Dr. Nentawe Yilwada as the party’s candidate which they said is unacceptable.

“We all believe this act of subverting democracy has the express approval of the governor’s just to deny the people’s choice and foist an unpopular candidate that will cause misfortune to the party as their preferred candidate,” he said.

