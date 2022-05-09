Metro & Crime

2023: 18 APC guber aspirants in Plateau threaten to dump party over imposition

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Eighteen out of 20 APC governorship aspirants in Plateau State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have threaten to dump the party if due process is not followed in electing the flag bearer for the party ahead of the primaries.

Chairman and convener of the Forum of APC Governorship Aspirants, Chief Amon Gizo during a press conference in Jos on Monday insisted that an attempt by the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong or the party hierarchy to foist a candidate on the party and the people of the state will be resisted.

The forum is also asking the party leadership to address forthwith the use of ad hoc delegates with amendments for the primaries.

The 18 aspirants accused the governor, his wife and Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency Hon. Yusuf Gagdi of trying to impose former Benue REC Commissioner Dr. Nentawe Yilwada as the party’s candidate which they said is unacceptable.

“We all believe this act of subverting democracy has the express approval of the governor’s just to deny the people’s choice and foist an unpopular candidate that will cause misfortune to the party as their preferred candidate,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ataga’s murder: I never met defendant, victim prior to incident – Apartment owner

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Nkechi Mogbo, owner of the apartment where Michael Usifo Ataga, Super TV Chief Executive Officer, was allegedly murdered, yesterday told a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, that she never met the defendant or the victim before the incident.   Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, is […]
Metro & Crime

Baba Ijesha’s facing another child defilement allegation, witness tells court

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A fifth prosecution witness, ASP Wahab Kareem, Friday told an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos that Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias “Baba Ijesha, who was accused of molesting a 14-year-old minor, is also facing another allegation of child defilement. Kareem, attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, Lagos, said that: During our investigation, […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos seals 42 buildings over fake permits

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has sealed 42 houses at Pinnock Estate in the Osapa London axis of Lekki, for illegal construction. The buildings included those already occupied and in use. It was learnt that most buildings in the estate were constructed without approval while some have fake planning permits. The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica