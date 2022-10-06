News

2023: 18 govs, ex-leaders behind Peter Obi-Ohaneze

The aspiration of former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi to be president of Nigeria in 2023, is backed by 18 serving state governors and some former leaders of the country, the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndibgo has said. In a statement made available to journalists by Mazi Okechukwu Isigu-zoro, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said the governors supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate cut across different political platforms. He said the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other political parties, were already afraid of the development. Ohanaeze, whilehailingthe courageand thedetermination of Nigerians, who are trooping out in the different parts of the country in support of Obi, urged that the momentum be sustained.

The statement reads: “This is a movement to take back Nigeria from the days of locusts, greedy and selfish politicians. “It is a movement to rescue the country from adversity, economic slump, ASUU strike, insecurity and corruption. “Nigerians have demonstrated readiness to take back their country through the ballot box and it behoves on the INEC to make the votes count.”

The Ohanaeze scribe while reviewing the ‘Obidients’ rally held across the country, stated that “the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and others are startled by the soaring popularity of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, especially after the Obidients’ Independence Day rallies across the country cutting across ethnicity and religious lines.

 

