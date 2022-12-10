News

2023: 19 LGAs in Borno to vote in IDP camps

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno State has said that 19 local government areas of the state will in the forthcoming 2023 general elections cast their ballots in their respective Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps. The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Alhaji Magaji Ibrahim, said that; “nine local government areas in the Northern Borno will votes in the super camps, six in Borno Central and four in Southern Bitno, while the whole LGAs in Biu and Shani Emirates will vote in their respective units in their communities.’’

The REC said with exception of Abadam and Kukawa local government areas, all local governments will vote in super camps in their respective local government areas while MMC, Jere, Biu, Hawul, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar and Shani will do their normal voting up to polling unit levels, except Askira Uba where majority of its voters will vote in polling units.

‘‘There will be no electronic voting in the 2023 general elections, but there will be electronic accreditation and transmission of results. No PVC, no voting and there will be no incident form, as incident form is now a bygone issue,” Ibrahim said.

He further said that 138, 256 PVCs, which compris-es 114, 531 PVCs for 2019 and 13,715 PVCs from the just concluded continuous Voters Registration (CVR) remained uncollected and called on the general public to come forward and collect their PVCs between December 12 and January 15, 2023 in their respective local government offices and January 5 to January 15, 2023 at the wards levels. Ibrahim said a total number of 17, 948 security personal are expected to provide security at the various election points including patrols, excluding the Army personal that will give security at periphery as well as escort to inaccessible local government areas.

 

