2023: 192 aspirants purchase various PDP nomination forms in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, JOS Comment(0)

A total of 192 aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Plateau State alone contesting various positions from governorship, Senate, Houseof Representativesand House of Assembly have so far picked their Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to contest.

 

Chairman of the PDP in Plateau State Hon. Chris Hassan disclosed this while addressing State Executive Committee Members (SEC) at the party’s secretariat over the weekend.

 

Hassan said so far based on their records there are 19 aspirants for the guber polls, 16 for the Senate while 20 for House of Representatives and 137 for the State House of Assembly.

 

According to him, the large number of aspirants is an indication that the party is ready to take over power from the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

 

He said they will be fair to all aspirants during the primaries slated for next month. Meanwhile the PDP State Executive Committee during their meeting in Jos zoned the governorship position to Plateau Central Senatorial District.

 

A Communiqué issued by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Hon. John Akans at the end of the meeting attended by the leader of the party in the state and former Governor, Jonah Jang, said SEC unanimously approves the zoning of the governorship seat to the central senatorial district.

 

