News

2023: 200 aspirants purchase various PDP nomination forms in Plateau

Posted on Author  Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

A total of 192 aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Plateau State alone contesting various positions from Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly have so far picked their Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to contest.

Chairman of the PDP in Plateau State Hon. Chris Hassan disclosed this while addressing State Executive Committee Members (SEC) at the party’s secretariat during the weekend.

Hassan said so far based on their records there are 19 aspirants for the guber polls, 16 for the Senate while 20 for House of Representatives and 137 for the State House of Assembly.

According to him, the large number of aspirants is an indication that the party is ready to take over power from the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said they will be fair to all aspirants during the primaries slated for next month.

Meanwhile the PDP State Executive Committee during their meeting in Jos zoned the governorship position to Plateau Central Senatorial District.

A Communiqué issued by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Hon. John Akans at the end of the meeting attended by the leader of the party in the state and former Governor, Jonah Jang, said SEC unanimously approves the zoning of the governorship seat to the central senatorial district.

The Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang, House of Reps and State Assembly members amongst others were also at the SEC meeting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Akwa Ibom govt urged to monitor gas vendors’ activities

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Residents of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and its environs have called on the State government and relevant agencies to monitor closely the activities of gas vendors. Theyraisedtheirconcerns following the proliferation of cooking gas dispense shops across the streets of Uyo Metropolis and suburbs. They said the call becomes necessary given the inflammatory nature […]
News

COVID-19: Eight deaths, 566 new cases as Nigeria’s death toll nears 600

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eight more people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Monday. With the new figure, 573 persons have now died of COVID-19 in the country. However, not all states have recorded COVID-19 deaths according to the situation report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for June 28, 2020; Taraba and […]
News

UP DATE: Two killed in terrorist attack in France

Posted on Author Reporter

Two people have died and at least one other person has been wounded in a stabbing in Nice, French reports say. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that one person had been arrested. He said everything pointed to a “terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica”. The interior minister appealed to people to avoid […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica