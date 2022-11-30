News

2023: 200 support groups promise 10m votes to Tinubu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Ahead of the next year’s presidential election, 200 support groups have promised to rake in 10 million votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 poll. The group, under the aegis of Coalition of Support Groups for Asiwaju Shettima (COSGAS), claimed that already 13.5 million people had been captured in their database.

The national president and convener of COSGAS, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, who spoke at the inauguration of the support groups, yesterday in Abuja, said a verification exercise would be carried out for all registered members with Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), before submitting it to presidential campaign council. His words: “The coalition will amount to outright victory.

This is a coalition that is real. This is a coalition that is extracted from all the 36 states of the federation. The good thing is that this coalition is not people that we marketed for. “They willingly came and ready for the emergence and winning of Tinubu. And we have had this structure since 2018. We initiated this movement with a name called Estate Nigeria. And we used culture to unite Nigeria.

Altogether, we have 200 support groups. And I can tell you that the voting strength with our PVCs is over 10 million. As at today, we are getting 13.5 million members with PVCs and we will continue. “What we just did here as representatives, we will be going back to mobilise more. But we are using only 10 million so that we can create room for uncertainties. “So, we are sure of 10 million votes for Asiwaju Tinubu. The essence of our database that we have collected is to be handed over to the management of the campaign council for them to use their hands and do the verification. Because a lot of people are coming out to say support groups are mere support groups.”

 

Our Reporters

