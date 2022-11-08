Sports

2023-24 EPL season to kick off Aug 12

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The 2023-24 Premier League season will kick off on 12 August and will have a mid-season player break in January, the English top flight league said on Tuesday.

This season will be paused after the coming weekend’s games for the mid-season World Cup in Qatar, and it will resume on December 26 with Boxing Day fixtures.

The final match round of the season is scheduled for May 28, giving players nearly 11 weeks before the next season kicks off.

“The season schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons,” the league said. “In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.”

The 2023-24 campaign will finish on May 18, 2024, while the mid-season player break is scheduled for January 13-20.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Osaka withdraws from French Open after refusing to speak to media

Posted on Author Reporter

  World number two Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open after the controversy over her refusal to speak to the media at the tournament. In a tweet announcing the move, Japan’s Osaka also said she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018. The 23-year-old said […]
Sports

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Eight people who took care of soccer legend Diego Maradona will be tried in Argentina courts for homicide, according to a ruling released on Wednesday following an investigation into his November 2020 death due to cardiac arrest. In the 236-page document seen by Reuters, the judge in charge of the case questioned “the behaviors – […]
Sports

Verdant Zeal wins President Cup FIFA Tournament

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Top advertising agency, Verdant Zeal, has won the maiden edition of the Association of Advertising Agencies Nigeria (AAAN) President Cup FIFA Tournament. The tournament, which held from16 February to 26 February took place at the AAAN Secretariat and was streamed live on the association’s social media platforms. Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Mr. Doyin […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica