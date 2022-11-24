News

2023: 24% of registered voters in Ekiti yet to collect PVCs –INEC

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said only 754,886 out of 988,923 registered voters in Ekiti State have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC), meaning that 24 per cent are yet to collect theirs. The new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Ayobami Salami stated thisyesterdayduringhisvisit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Ado Ekiti. According to him, an aggregate of 234,037 voters are unclaimed.

He said: “Preparatory to the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Ekiti, let me state thatINEChas16localgovernment areas, 177 Registration areas, and 2,445 polling units to deal with. “We have a total number of 988,923 registered voters out of which 754,886 voters have collected their PVCs, while 234,037, representing 24%, are yet to collect their PVCs.”

Salami insisted that INEC will deploy the Bimodal Voters Authentication System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal for the 2023 election. The REC said: “As part of our preparations, INEC on November 12 commenced a nationwidedisplayof preliminary claims and objections, whichshallendonNovember 25. “Therefore, I want to use this medium to call on registered voters to visit our local government headquarters to actively participate in the exercise using our online link.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps to resume debate on Water Bill, electoral offences commission tomorrow

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

The House of Representatives is expected to begin the second reading of the controversial National Water Resources Bill 2020 when it reconvenes from the annual recess tomorrow. It is also expected to expedite work on pending bills even as it receives the report of its committee on electoral matters on the bill seeking to establish […]
News

US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief, El Chapo, on drug charges

Posted on Author Reporter

  The wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested and charged in the United States on Monday with helping her husband continue to run his drug trafficking cartel while he was behind bars. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband’s high-profile U.S. trial two years ago where […]
News

Arrest my daughter’s killer, widow begs CP

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…urges govt to check trailer drivers’ menace   A grieving mother, Mrs. Chineze Ajoku, has narrated how her first daughter was killed by a trailer in Lagos. She also urged the Lagos State government and state Police Command to do everything possible to check the menace of tanker drivers. Chineze argued that trailer drivers have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica