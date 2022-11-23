News

2023: 24% of registered voters in Ekiti yet to collect PVCs – INEC

Posted on Author   Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said only 754,886 out of 988,923 registered voters in Ekiti State have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC), meaning that 24% are yet to collect theirs. 

The new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Ayobami Salami stated this Wednesday during his visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Ado Ekiti.

According to him, an aggregate of 234,037 voters are unclaimed.

He said: “Preparatory to the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Ekiti, let me state that INEC has 16 local government areas, 177 Registration areas, and 2,445 polling units to deal with.

“We have a total number of 988,923 registered voters out of which 754,886 voters have collected their PVCs, while 234,037, representing 24%, are yet to collect their PVCs.”

Salami insisted that INEC will deploy the Bimodal Voters Authentication System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal for the 2023 election. 

 

 

Our Reporters

