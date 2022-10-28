2023: 29 support groups endorse Tinubu, Nentawe; pledge massive votes for APC

Musa Pam, Jos

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, 29 support groups in Jos South Local Government of Plateau State have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu and also the party’s Plateau State governorship candidate, Dr Yilwatda Nentawe.

While accepting the endorsement of the 29 groups, which held at Dadin Kowa Community Jos, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Muhammad Dahiru assured that Plateau will vote massively for the party in the 2023 general elections.

He urged the support groups to deliver 90 per cent votes to all APC candidates from the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and State Assembly elections.

“We in the APC have the best candidates and marketing them would not be difficult. Our presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has a track record of success, as well as our governorship candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda,” he said.

Dahiru, who is also SA to the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, urged voters to support and embrace the ruling party, adding that the party will do more in the next administration.

The governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, who attended the event accompanied by his running mate Hon. Pam Botmang, thanked the people of the community for their support stressing that he would revamp the state if elected governor come 2023.

A member of one of the support groups, Mr Peter Langs said they are willing to go all out to campaign for the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as Dr Nentawe Yilwatda and other APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...