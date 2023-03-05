2023: 3.5m artisans, technicians for Tinubu

John Chooks Oni Anyim ABUJA The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate on Saturday added to its milestones as it Assembled 3.5 million artisans and technicians in Abuja in support of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event was organized by the National Director, Artisans and Technicians, Mr. Adeshina Akinyemi and National Co- Director and North West Zonal Director Artisans and Technicians, Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji.

The Director – General of PCC and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong flagged – off the campaign. Represented by the former governor of Nasarawa State and National Coordinator, Tinubu/ Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (T/SGICC) Hon. Silas Agara launched “Operation 30:30 for Tinubu/Shettima 2023”, a strategic voting pattern adopted by Nigerian artisans and technicians for next year’s presidential election.

He said: “A lot of Nigerians belong to this class of artisans and technicians and we are getting a sizable number of them to drive the Tinubu/Shettima campaign to victory in 2023. We already have structures in over 30 states. So we are interfacing with them.”

The National Director, Artisans and Technicians of the PCC, Adeshina Akinyemi said, “We are here to show our strength and deep-rooted commitment to the campaign and to assure that we can deliver at any time in the political process in Nigeria. We have mobilised 100, 000 artisans and technicians across Nigeria for this event.

“And that is the message they should take back to their communities, Local Government Areas and zones,” Akinyemi said, adding that there were currently 7.5 million registered artisans across the country. “We know we can’t have 100 per cent of the number, but as artisans, we are going to deliver about 5.3 million votes for Tinubu in the coming 2023 presidential election.”

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, National Co Director and North West Zonal Director Artisans and Technicians of the APC PCC said the event was the first in the country’s democratic history.

