News

2023: 3.5m artisans, technicians for Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

John Chooks Oni Anyim ABUJA The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate on Saturday added to its milestones as it Assembled 3.5 million artisans and technicians in Abuja in support of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event was organized by the National Director, Artisans and Technicians, Mr. Adeshina Akinyemi and National Co- Director and North West Zonal Director Artisans and Technicians, Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji.

The Director – General of PCC and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong flagged – off the campaign. Represented by the former governor of Nasarawa State and National Coordinator, Tinubu/ Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (T/SGICC) Hon. Silas Agara launched “Operation 30:30 for Tinubu/Shettima 2023”, a strategic voting pattern adopted by Nigerian artisans and technicians for next year’s presidential election.

He said: “A lot of Nigerians belong to this class of artisans and technicians and we are getting a sizable number of them to drive the Tinubu/Shettima campaign to victory in 2023. We already have structures in over 30 states. So we are interfacing with them.”

The National Director, Artisans and Technicians of the PCC, Adeshina Akinyemi said, “We are here to show our strength and deep-rooted commitment to the campaign and to assure that we can deliver at any time in the political process in Nigeria. We have mobilised 100, 000 artisans and technicians across Nigeria for this event.

“And that is the message they should take back to their communities, Local Government Areas and zones,” Akinyemi said, adding that there were currently 7.5 million registered artisans across the country. “We know we can’t have 100 per cent of the number, but as artisans, we are going to deliver about 5.3 million votes for Tinubu in the coming 2023 presidential election.”

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, National Co Director and North West Zonal Director Artisans and Technicians of the APC PCC said the event was the first in the country’s democratic history.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gov Fintiri pledges to reconstruct collapsed Wuri Ganni Bridge

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reconstruct the collapsed Wuri Ganni Bridge between Shuwa and Gulak in Madagali Local Government, destroyed by flood few weeks ago. The governor stated this following the outcry of the people, who lamented the economic hardship they are going through as a result of […]
News

Airboy’s “Dance” takes the lead on Lagos’ streets as promoters take notice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Airboy, the Nigerian singer who released his song, “Dance” recently on Oladips Records, has continued his smooth sailing with the Amapiano-laced song.   Having successfully become a feature on radio and TV playlists, the buzz around Airboy is on another level on the streets of Lagos, particularly at Alaba International market.   With audio […]
News

Brazil congresswoman charged with murdering husband

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazilian Congresswoman Flordelis de Souza was charged with ordering the execution of her husband, pastor Anderson do Carmo, who was shot more than 30 times at their home in June 2019, according to a police statement on Monday. The Rio de Janeiro state police said a total of 11 people have been charged in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica