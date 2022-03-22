2023: 35-year-old IT expert declares for presidency

A 35-year-old Information Technology expert, Ukpong Chuwang Daniel, has declared his interest in the 2023 presidential election, saying that he is astutely positioned to fix and get Nigeria working.

Daniel, who declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an event in Lagos, said if elected, he would create jobs, secure the country and overhaul the educational system along global best practices.

According to the PDP presidential aspirant, it is time to take over the governance of Nigeria from the older generation, addding that the current crops of politicians only thrive on promises.

While stressing that his administration will operate on technological advancement, medical and pharmaceutical explorations, standard costing and trading policies, infrastructural boom and accountable governance, he said craving for foreign goods and loans must end.

“It’s time for Nigerians to chose and work with their leaders and the leadership in the country must stand for service to humanity and not masters-slaves relationship where the people daily regret voting in those they thought will deliver good governance.

“Nigerians should leave every form of distractions and channel all resources to see Ukpong Chuwang Daniel becomes their next President. It will be the best thing anyone would do for this good governance and work environment hungry nation.”

Expressing optimism on picking the PDP ticket ahead of former President Atiku Abubakar and other notable aspirants of the party, the Cross River born security expert said the consensus across board is for a youth to emerge as the PDP flagbearer in 2023.

On funding of his campaign, Daniel said he has the support of Nigerians who have promised to bankroll his aspiration, stating that his major task is on bringing Nigeria back from the plunge in 2023.

He said, “Alongside other great minds, we will team up to make Nigeria work because our founding fathers are apparently not contented with the state of our nation today. I won’t play the blame game, I will fix the economy and give Nigeria and Nigerians global advantage.”

