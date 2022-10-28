2023: 5000 members from Jandor’s movement rejoin APC

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Lagos State of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has received members of the Lagos4Lagos movement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into its fold. The defectors, numbering 5000 including leaders and coordinators of governorship campaign team of the candidate of the PDP, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor were received into the APC by the deputy Governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the state party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and members of the State Executive Council at the party secretariat on Thursday. Receiving the new entrants into the party, Hamzat said its a thing of pleasure to welcome the defectors into the Lagos APC. He said: “I am very happy not because I am welcoming you back into the party but because there is no society that is good without good leaders and people of good intentions. “This is the time for Nigeria to have the right leadership. Tinubu has the eye for talents and that is what we need in the country. “In welcoming you I must say you have made the right decision by joining the Progressives.”

