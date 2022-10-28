News

2023: 5000 members from Jandor’s movement rejoin APC

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Lagos State of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has received members of the Lagos4Lagos movement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into its fold. The defectors, numbering 5000 including leaders and coordinators of governorship campaign team of the candidate of the PDP, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor were received into the APC by the deputy Governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the state party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and members of the State Executive Council at the party secretariat on Thursday. Receiving the new entrants into the party, Hamzat said its a thing of pleasure to welcome the defectors into the Lagos APC. He said: “I am very happy not because I am welcoming you back into the party but because there is no society that is good without good leaders and people of good intentions. “This is the time for Nigeria to have the right leadership. Tinubu has the eye for talents and that is what we need in the country. “In welcoming you I must say you have made the right decision by joining the Progressives.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

INC decries failure to inaugurate NDDC Board

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has decried the seeming unwillingness of the powers that be to inaugurate a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) stating that it was one of the actions militating against the region’s development. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa, as the chairman of occasion during the 50th birthday […]
News Top Stories

NSCIA: Ramadan fast continues, says crescent Shawwal 1442 AH not sighted

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has said the Ramadan fast continues Wednesday, as the crescent of Shawwal 1442 AH, was yet to be sighted. This was contained in a terse statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja by the Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu. The statement reads: […]
News

Zulum: Insurgency reduced by 80% with repentant B/Haram in Borno

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday said the mass surrender of Boko Haram fighters has help in reducing insurgency in the state by 80 per cent. Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Niger Mohamed Bazoum has said he leaders in the Sahel, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, are considering the replication of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica