2023: 52 deregistered parties adopt SDP’s Adebayo as presidential candidate

Ahead of the Presidential election next year, 52 deregistered political parties have adopted Adewole Adebayo, the flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as their candidate. Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had deregistered the political parties for falling short of the electoral acts requirements.

The defunct parties, under the umbrella of Mobilise All Nigerians for Good Governance (MAN), made their intention known at a press conference attended by Adebayo in Abuja. Speaking, the leader of the group, Odion Okpebholo, said members of the group would register in the SDP and work for the victory of all the caning didates of the party in the 2023 polls.

He said also that the group’s aim was to ensure that they support credible candidates that will make a positive impact in the lives of Nigerians, promote the unity and progress of the country. He said: “MAN comprised the 52 deregistered political parties, civil societies, youths, women and other community organisations working for the progress of Nigeria.”

