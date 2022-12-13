Politics

2023: 520 ex-Ogun councilors throw weight behind Abiodun’s second term bid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Not less than 520 ex-councilors in all the 20 local governments areas of Ogun State who served under the administration of Governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun have thrown their support behind the second term bid of current Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

 

The group, under the aegis of ‘D.A Grassroot Ambassadors’ led by its State Coordinator, Hon. Seun Jayesinmi, on Tuesday at the APC Campaign Secretariat revealed that the group is supporting the governor because of his outstanding achievements spread across all the 20 local government areas in the state in just three years.

 

Jayesimi noted that: “Governor Abiodun has completed several projects in all the 20 local government areas and this has never happened before in the history of the state”, while revealing that the group had in July unanimously agreed to endorse the governor for a second term.

 

He assured that all the candidates of the APC will receive massive votes from the grassroots.

 

“We are spread across the 20 local government areas in the state, we are fully on ground in the communities, we know the plights of our people and we are ready to work for the success of our governor and other candidates,” the State Coordinator said, requesting that some of their members be infused in the state campaign committee.

 

Earlier in his remarks, the Deputy Director General, Administration of the All Progressive Congress Campaign Council in Ogun State, Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu appreciated the group for the trust and believe they have in the governor and the party assuring that the party and its candidates will not let the people down.

 

Apostle Sanyaolu challenged the group to go into all the nook and cranny of the state to preach the good works of the governor while he prayed that all the candidates presented by APC in the state will not only win but win with wide margins that will make even the losers not to think of proceeding to tribunal.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Kano Killing: When Reps moved against domestic violence

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

The House of Representatives last week passed a motion condemning domestic violence and called for an investigation into the gruesome murder of a Nigerian lady by a Chinese resident in Kano state. PHILIP NYAM reports Domestic violence seems to be on the increase in Nigeria and is a source of worry to many Nigerians. Article […]
Politics

Northern youths ‘ll shock APC, PDP if presidency is zone to South – Shettima

Posted on Author In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU

Alhaji Yerima Shettima is the president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF). In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the 2022 Electoral Act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the 2023 presidential elections, why Nigeria needs a young president, insecurity ravaging the country, among others   What do you make […]
Politics

Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu’s combination, dangerous for Obaseki –Ihimekpen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Being among the six people that held the first meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State in 1998, Mr. Okharedia Ihimekpen, popularly called ‘The Living Ancestor’, is acclaimed to be one of the oldest members of the party in the state. The one-time Director of Communications during the tenure of Chief Lucky […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica