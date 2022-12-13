2023: 520 ex-Ogun councilors throw weight behind Abiodun’s second term bid

Not less than 520 ex-councilors in all the 20 local governments areas of Ogun State who served under the administration of Governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun have thrown their support behind the second term bid of current Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The group, under the aegis of ‘D.A Grassroot Ambassadors’ led by its State Coordinator, Hon. Seun Jayesinmi, on Tuesday at the APC Campaign Secretariat revealed that the group is supporting the governor because of his outstanding achievements spread across all the 20 local government areas in the state in just three years.

Jayesimi noted that: “Governor Abiodun has completed several projects in all the 20 local government areas and this has never happened before in the history of the state”, while revealing that the group had in July unanimously agreed to endorse the governor for a second term.

He assured that all the candidates of the APC will receive massive votes from the grassroots.

“We are spread across the 20 local government areas in the state, we are fully on ground in the communities, we know the plights of our people and we are ready to work for the success of our governor and other candidates,” the State Coordinator said, requesting that some of their members be infused in the state campaign committee.

Earlier in his remarks, the Deputy Director General, Administration of the All Progressive Congress Campaign Council in Ogun State, Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu appreciated the group for the trust and believe they have in the governor and the party assuring that the party and its candidates will not let the people down.

Apostle Sanyaolu challenged the group to go into all the nook and cranny of the state to preach the good works of the governor while he prayed that all the candidates presented by APC in the state will not only win but win with wide margins that will make even the losers not to think of proceeding to tribunal.

