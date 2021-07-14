News

2023: 54 guber contenders jostle to succeed Ortom in Benue

Posted on

No fewer than 54 governorship aspirants are jostling to succeed Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who will be leaving office in 2023. This was just as the governor yesterday held talks with 21 gubernatorial contenders on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House, Makurdi. Those jostling for the position cut across party lines and were drawn from two senatorial districts of the state. The first district, where Governor Samuel Ortom’s hails from, was already out of the circle of contenders.

Prominent among the aspirants were the state Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu; the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase; Mr. Maxwell Loko, Commissioner for Education, Dennis Ityavyar; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba; Rev. Hyacinth Alia, former Director-General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Paul Angya and Chief Steven Lawani, among others. Already, Governor Ortom and the State Working Committee of the PDP yesterday met with 21 gubernatorial aspirants of the party where they agreed to work together for a common purpose of consolidating on the gains already made by PDP in the past to record success in the 2023 elections.

