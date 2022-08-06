Metro & Crime

2023: 56 support groups in Nasarawa stage 1million-man march for Obi

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia Comment(0)

No fewer than 56 support groups across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State on Saturday held a one-million-man march in support of the presidential candidate of the Labour party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi.

The groups included; Peter Obi Candidacy Movement, Women for Peter Obi, Peter Obi Ambassadors, Association of Peter Obi, Peter Obi Support Network, Nigeria Needs Peter Obi and TakebackNaija, Peter Obi Movement for President and others.

The groups, which began the march from the City Gate at College of Agriculture junction along Jos road in Lafia terminating at Lafia Main Market along Makurdi Road, carried placards with various inscriptions in support of Obi.

Speaking during the event, spokesperson of the groups, Wilson Kingsley, said the people of the state were tired of the bad governance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government at the federal and state levels which was why they came out in their numbers to support the former Anambra State governor.

He said: “These one million supporters are those who belong to the registered 56 groups across the 13 LGAs of the state. We are not campaigning at the moment because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not given a go-ahead. What we are doing today is a march to declare our support for Mr. Peter Obi.

“We are supporting him because we believe that he has the capacity and ability to take Nigeria to greater heights. We are tired of all the politicians who deceive us every election year, telling us that they will provide good governance but they never fulfil their promises.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

