Integrity of legal process worries Osinbajo
2023: 57 youth groups endorse Osinbajo 

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Coalition of 57 youth and student groups have endorsed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) for President in 2023, as part of strategies to signal a resolve that Nigerian youth cannot afford to remain indifferent to the nation’s political process and its future, the National Coalition of Youth and Students (NACOYS) have declared.

Their endorsement came as the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his interest to contest the APC Presidential ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The youth coalitions in a statement issued at the end of their meeting with the major Coordinating group for the Osinbajo presidency, The Progressive Project (TPP), on Monday in Abuja, also pledged to mobilize their members to ensure the actualization of the task

A coalition of groups, which included students, under the aegis of National Coalition of Nigerian Youths and students, said their resolved to endorse Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was part of their strategy to send a message that Nigerian youth cannot afford to remain indifferent to the nation’s political process and its future

The coalition according to the statement, signed by Festus Ofume, described Professor Yemi Osinbajo  as the best qualified for the office of the President, adding that “with his intellectual accomplishment, empathy for the younger generation, understanding of the economy and the fact that he has the experience of being an acting President and Vice President with uncompromised passion to consolidate on the achievements of the last seven years

“Being the most viable candidate for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we shall, in the best of today’s youth and coming generations, strive towards the election of Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), GCON as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.”

 

