2023: 9 parties align with ex-Adamawa gov, Jibrilla

At least, nine parties are reportedly the immediate past Adamawa State Governor Muhammad Jibrilla Bindow to return to power in 2023. The parties are said to be working with Bindow Coalition Group 2023 headed by Sulaiman Yerima. Thegroup believesBindow, aleader of theAllProgressives Congress (APC), will defeat Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting Yerima urged other pressure groups to join the team to save Adamawa. He named the parties backing Bindow’s return to power to include Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Mega People Political Party, Zenith Labour Party, Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Democratic Alternative (DA. According to him, the parties have a cumulative force of more than 50,000 votes which they garner in 2019 gubernatorial election.

NTI graduates groan over nonrelease of results 4 years after

Fate of hundreds of students of the Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) run by the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) is uncertain as the supervising institution; University of Ibadan is yet to release their results four years after sitting for the final examinations.   The affected sets include 2017/2018, 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 sessions. In a […]
June 12: We need to ‘disrupt’ Nigeria’s political system – Kola Abiola

Scion of the famed MKO Abiola dynasty, Mr Kola Abiola, has expressed dissatisfaction with the current political system in Nigeria and has advocated the need to “disrupt” it using technology and the strength of the large youthful population in the country.   Abiola spoke at a symposium to commemorate June 12 as Democracy Day and […]
Catholic Bishops: #EndSARS protest morally justified 

*Accuses FG of insincerity, lack of understanding of the problems * Martins warns FG against deploying soldiers The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has said the ongoing protests by youths in the country was morally justified, as it demands an end to police brutality and the injustices perpetrated by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad […]

