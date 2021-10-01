2023: 9 parties align with ex-Adamawa gov, Jibrilla

At least, nine parties are reportedly the immediate past Adamawa State Governor Muhammad Jibrilla Bindow to return to power in 2023. The parties are said to be working with Bindow Coalition Group 2023 headed by Sulaiman Yerima. Thegroup believesBindow, aleader of theAllProgressives Congress (APC), will defeat Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting Yerima urged other pressure groups to join the team to save Adamawa. He named the parties backing Bindow’s return to power to include Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Mega People Political Party, Zenith Labour Party, Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Democratic Alternative (DA. According to him, the parties have a cumulative force of more than 50,000 votes which they garner in 2019 gubernatorial election.

Like this: Like Loading...