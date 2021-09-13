2023: A cautious build-up to presidential poll

Unending wait for presidential aspirants ahead of 2023 general election

FELIX NWANERI writes on the refutations that have continued to trail ambitions of some political gladiators, who are said to be interested in the 2023 presidential election, but are yet to officially declare their respective interests

Nigeria’s political landscape is already agog with permutations ahead of the 2023 general election, especially as to which zone and even individual, who will occupy the coveted seat of president. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already announced February 18, 2023 as the date for the presidential election.

However, barely 16 months to the poll, which will determine President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, none of those being touted to contest the election has publicly declared interest in the race.

Unlike in previous presidential elections, some of the gladiators, hoping to succeed the President within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have mainly announced their ambitions through campaign posters sponsored by either cronies or support groups on the various social media platforms, thereby raising concerns among party stakeholders over the seriousness or otherwise of their aspirations.

Even when names of some personalities keep resonating, debate over where power will shift to between the north and southern parts of the country after Buhari’s presidency continues to dominate the political space ahead of the election.

Geopolitical zones and even some personalities are presently being touted although those being mentioned keep playing the mind game.

Perhaps, the haze over power shift, explains the mind game being played by some chieftains of the ruling APC and main opposition PDP, who are said to have interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election. Refutations have continued to trail ambitions of these gladiators.

Rather than declare their respective interests, most them have only resorted to testing the political waters ahead of the 2023 presidential election with campaign posters emanating from their supporters.

The various support groups have through the channel announced the presidential ambitions of a former governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate Chief Whip of the Senate and a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Governor, Nasir el-Rufai; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, former Zamfara State governor, Senator Sani Yerima, ex-governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and lately, Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babagana Zulum (Borno) as well as the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, among others, within the APC fold.

Similarly, such campaign posters have given hint of the aspirations of former Vice President Atiku; former Governors Peter Obi (Anambra) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano) as well as Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on the platform of the PDP.

Analysts have advanced several reasons for the mind and cautious game being played by politicians and the lull in political activities ahead of the 2023 presidential election, however, there is no doubt that unresolved issues of zoning among the two main political parties (APC and PDP) explains why none of those nursing ambition to contest the poll has publicly declared interest.

New Telegraph gathered from some chieftains of both parties that the lingering debate over where power will shift to in 2023 among the leadership of both parties, is slowing down politicians, who want to succeed President Buhari from launching their respective bids.

The newspaper also learnt that the battle for the structures of the leading parties by the presidential hopefuls and other interests; President Buhari’s disposition and likelihood of a fresh political alignment that may produce a third force and cash crunch as a result of the harsh economic situation in the country, explain why most of the presidential hopefuls have refrained from making their ambitions public.

The zoning debate

As the waiting game continues, some analysts, who reviewed buildups to previous presidential polls, are of the view that there is nothing wrong with individuals, who have presidential ambitions declaring such two years ahead of the poll, especially, when governorship, states and national Assembly hopefuls have starting announcing theirs.

Reference was made to the 2015 elections in which Buhari declared his interest to run for the presidency immediately after the merge of then main opposition parties in 2013 that led to the formation of the APC.

While the peculiarity of Nigeria’s presidential race may not favour early birds, especially those without deep pockets because they are likely to run out of steam before the main contest begins, some members of a political school reasoned that the fierce debate over where power would shift to in 2023, could be partly responsible for the mind-game that is playing out.

The belief before now was that the PDP is likely to zone its presidential ticket to the North given the body language of the party’s leadership. This conviction is despite the insistence by most southern leaders that anything short of the presidency in 2023 would not be acceptable.

It has been argued in some quarters that since the last president produced by the PDP (Jonathan), is from the South, it would be wise for the party to zone its ticket for the 2023 presidential election to the North in line with the party’s zoning arrangement.

For the APC, which has no formal zoning arrangement, the belief is that the leadership of the party will give the South the 2023 presidential ticket given that the North would have spent eight years in power through President Buhari by 2023.

But, politics, being a game of the possible in which nothing is foreclosed, most analysts believe that the chances of the South getting the presidential tickets of any of the two major parties hangs in the balance. Reasons for this are not farfetched.

The North, for instance, seems not disposed to relinquish power after Buhari as some political leaders from the region are canvassing the need for their area to hold on to power, at least, for another four years, so that the region will be at par with the South.

The present democratic dispensation is 22 years old and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 13 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Goodluck Jonathan (South- South, 2010-2015), while the North would have been in power for 11 years by the time Buhari completes his second term in 2023 (2015-2023) as Umaru Yaar’Adua, who succeeded Obasanjo in 2007, passed on barely three years in office.

The plot by the North started like a joke immediately after Buhari was re-elected for a second term in 2019, but later gained the support of most northern political elites, who made a case for the abandonment of the zoning arrangement, not only for the Office of President, but for other political offices as currently obtainable in the country.

But most political leaders in the South maintained that jettisoning of rotational presidency at this point in Nigeria’s history will not be in the interest of the country. According to them, Nigeria’s unity is presently under threat over rising insecurity, so abolishing zoning might lead to crisis, which may aggravate the issues on ground. The zoning debate was still raging, when what seemed a detour by the North emerged.

Some political leaders from the region, who were hitherto bent on the North retaining power after Buhari, started canvassing for the presidency to return to the South in 2023 in line with the zoning arrangement embraced by the major political parties.

But many, who suspected the detour at that time, opined that the South should not take the position for its face value given that it has so far been a mind game over the 2023 presidential race.

They further advanced that given the dynamics of politics; only political neophytes would wish away the plot by the North. The pundits viewed the postulations by the northern political leaders as subtle moves aimed at discarding the zoning arrangement, which undoubtedly favours the South in 2023.

But as the waiting game continues, some analysts, who reviewed build-ups to previous presidential polls, are of the view that there is nothing wrong with individuals with presidential ambitions declaring such two years ahead of the poll, especially when some governorship hopefuls in the states have starting announcing theirs.

They, however, said that given the peculiarity of the race to Nigeria’s presidency, early birds, particularly those without deep pockets are likely to run out of steam before the main contest begins.

While it might be too early to draw conclusions on where the pendulum would swing to as regards the presidential tickets of the two leading parties, some analysts, who weighed the options on ground, were of the view that the best any of the two leading parties is likely to offer the South is a vice presidential ticket.

However, the questions many have asked against this backdrop are: Will the South accept to produce running mates to presidential candidates of northern extraction in 2023, and can the region afford to wait for another four or eight years before taking a shot at the presidency?

Although most southern political leaders have maintained that there is no going back to zoning, the July 5 declaration by the governors of the 17 states of the region, under the aegis of Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF), not only added more weight to the clamour, but rekindled the age-long rivalry between the North and South.

The governors, who met at the Lagos State government house, Alausa, Ikeja, demanded that the next president of Nigeria must come from the region on the basis of politics of equity and fairness.

They also insisted that the presidency be rotated between the North and South. In a communiqué read by Governor Akeredolu, the governors declared: “The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region.”

The North, in its reaction then, warned against intimidating the region to cede power to the South. Pan Northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), particularly said the position of the southern governors is unconstitutional as only political parties are empowered by law to sponsor candidates for elections. Another pro-North group, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) also rejected the position of the southern governors, saying the presidency is a democratic office and not a rotational position.

The group maintained that the North would not be threatened, intimidated or blackmailed into giving up its right to a democratic office. Perhaps, the zoning debate also explains why the two leading political parties have refrained from declaring which of the country’s political divides (North and South) will get their respective tickets for the 2023 election as well as the waiting-game been played by the various presidential hopefuls.

This has left the leadership of the APC and PDP at crossroad as both parties, unlike during the 2015 and even the 2019 general elections, are yet to declare their stand on the zoning issue, thereby leaving their members and the rest of Nigerians in the dark.

A chieftain of the APC, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke on the zoning impasse as it affects the two leading parties, told our correspondent that until both parties decide on where their respective presidential tickets for the 2023 elections will go to, no serious party member will declare his or her ambition.

His words: “I can authoritatively tell you that the debate over the zoning arrangement is the major factor delaying the 2023 presidential hopefuls from publicly declaring their ambitions, and until the issue is resolved, no serious would-be presidential aspirant will come out to publicly declare his or ambition.

“Although the PDP is likely to throw the contest for its ticket open going by the recommendation of its committee, the belief is that anyone who declares for the 2023 presidency now would be taking a political gamble as his or her geopolitical zone may be shut out by the time the leadership of the leading parties finally settle on where their respective presidential tickets will go to.”

When reminded of the belief in some political quarters that some of the presidential hopefuls, especially those in the opposition parties, are being cautions with the declaration of their ambitions to avoid been hounded by the ruling party, Okorie said: “It is wishful thinking for anyone to believe that the Buhari administration will use the anti-graft agencies against anyone for showing interest in the presidency except those who have something to hide.”

A former Deputy Chairman of Lagos State chapter of the PDP, Prince Ola Shakiru Apena, who corroborated the zoning argument, said: “The two major political parties, PDP and APC, are in serious internal crisis situation. Because of this, there is struggle for power.

The presidential gladiators are trying to position themselves to hijack the structure of both parties.

That is why most of the hopefuls are running away. “If you take APC for example, ex-Governor Bola Tinubu is not even sure of what is going to happen to him because some members of the cabal have positioned themselves to rubbish him.

Don’t forget that the APC membership revalidation and re-registration exercise was part of the game plan to whittle his influence. However, nobody among them is sure where the pendulum will swing to. “In the PDP, we have former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; two prominent personalities who have shown interest.

But then, there are still struggles because there are moves in some quarters to remove the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

“Basically, what is responsible for the lull in presidential race has to do with the stability of the two major parties; the two parties should have their national convention this year for the picture to be clear on where and how the zoning arrangement will be.”

A social commentator and Executive Director, Rights Monitoring Group (RMG), Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, who said that the 2023 presidential election is going to be dicey as there is not much difference between APC and PDP, added that “most of the gladiators are scared of President Buhari because you don’t know the mind of a man who is not even talking on an issue. So, they must stay calm to see the direction.”

Cash crunch

There is no doubt that the harsh economic situation in the country is also part of the reasons why most of the presidential hopefuls have refrained from making their ambitions public.

The belief is that most of them will rather keep their plans to themselves and continue to observe political events as they unfold to avoid unnecessary spending before the primaries and main election.

Another chieftain of the APC, Osita Okechukwu, who spoke on the issue, said the new political culture in the country as a result of the believe in what he described as “stomach infrastructure,” by most Nigerians, partly explains why most of the presidential hopefuls are keeping their plans to themselves.

Okechukwu, who is the Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), insisted that it is not a question of being cautious among the presidential hopefuls as he revealed that he is aware of some of them who have already acquired buildings for campaign headquarters in Abuja.

“I know some people, who have acquired buildings for campaign offices in Abuja and it is clear that people have started attending meetings, So, I don’t think that people are afraid to declare their ambitions for the 2023 presidency, but I believe that the lull in political activities is because of the mood of the nation.

“Things have changed as it has become a culture of stomach infrastructure. Immediately anyone declares ambition now, you will see people besiege him and he will start spending. You and I know that such individual is likely to run short of funds before the main race commences,” he said.

Buhari’s body language The President is said not have any candidate in mind but people around him have one or two people already pencilled down.

A source, who revealed this, told New Telegraph that the underlying issue about the lull in political activities is that the incumbent president is not returning, which explains why any interest within his party or the opposition to tarry before taking decisions.

He said: “One of those being speculated in the APC from the South-West has many things working against him. The first is the issue of religion. For someone like him to come out, the President must give him the go-ahead. In 2007, former President Obasanjo singlehandedly selected late Umaru Yar’adua and that is the power of incumbency.

But in the present scenario, it is either President Buhari is not strong politically enough to back an aspirant or he does not want to get involved in the process that will produce a likely successor from his party.

“Interestingly, the situation in the APC is also affecting the PDP from knowing where its presidential ticket will go to ahead of the election. It seems the two leading parties are tending towards the South but the ruling party usually takes the first shot, so that when people know where it is going, they start to chart their own course.”

The source, however, disclosed that whatever Buhari succession plans are, the North may foist its preferred presidential candidates of southern extraction on the APC and PDP if the region’s bid to retain power beyond 2023 fails.

The plan is part of the region’s strategy to ensure that it decides whoever succeeds the President, whether a northerner or southerner.

New Telegraph gathered that to actualise the plan, some northern political leaders have already been constituted into think tanks to shop for what was described as “credible candidates” to ensure that whoever emerges as the next president will protect the interest of the North post-2023.

The source, particularly, noted that the game plan by the North is fast gaining currency within the APC fold than the PDP as the ruling party will throw the contest for its presidential ticket open, while the main opposition party appears to have concluded that its ticket will go to the North.

Asked whether voters in North will not prefer to support the PDP if the party opts for a northern presidential candidate, the source maintained that most northern electorate will still go with the APC in 2023 even if the PDP fields a candidate from their region as according to him, what matters most to the people of the region at the moment is a president who will stabilize the country.

“Insecurity is further accentuating poverty in the North and that explains why some people and groups in the region are calling on Buhari to resign as president. All the region is in interested at the moment is stability.

But when it comes to making choices, I don’t think the North is going to make a shift from the APC.

“The people of the region would be guided by interest, when taking decision on who becomes the next president.

And it will interest you to know that North is more ready for progressive politics ahead of 2023. So, the consensus of most people in the region is that Nigeria needs a president, who will ensure security and development.” he said.

No doubt, denial is part of politics but if the body languages of the gladiators and their supporters are anything to go by, it is only a matter of time before the picture becomes clearer.

Like this: Like Loading...