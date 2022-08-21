Opinion

2023: A watershed moment for Nigeria

Posted on Author Valentine Ozigb Comment(0)

There comes a defining moment in the life of any country when all people of good conscience must stand up to be counted. Those times offer no middle ground; you are either on the dark side or on the side of the light.

 

For Nigeria, 2023 is such a moment. Nigerians will be divided into two classes – those who will work to entrench the forces that have destroyed Nigeria or those warriors of the light who will work to bring justice, equity, and peace to our beloved country. And next year, as we go to the polls to elect a new president, there will be no fences to sit on.

 

Under the incumbent president, Nigerians have suffered untold hardships. Never in this country’s storied history has it been decimated and devastated by a government as it has been under General Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressive Congress (APC).

 

Our economy has practically crumbled before our eyes. Disunity and suspicion now define the fabric of our country. Obscene levels of corruption and looting continue to dominate our news headlines. Terrorists, bandits, robbers, kidnappers, ritualists, and cultists now operate openly and without fear of law enforcement. Infrastructure across the country has been left to decay. Our social safety systems have all collapsed.

 

All over Nigeria – from Abuja to Akure, from Bauchi to Benin, from Daura to Degema, from Enugu to Epe, from Jos to Jalingo, from Sokoto to Sapele, from Kaduna to Koko, from Nsukka to Numan, from Maiduguri to Makurdi, from Yola to Yenagoa – from North to South, it doesn’t matter where you choose, Nigerians are living under the siege of criminals, the siege of poverty, the siege of a collapsing nation. Nigerians have lost the zeal for life, and violation of human lives is the new normal.

 

Clearly, the APC has failed at leadership. They have failed on all their campaign promises. The party has effectively pushed Nigeria to the brink, and the 2023 election is existential, and we must make deliberate and conscious choices.

 

When we vote in February, we will have two clear options before us. Either we sustain the old corrupt brigade, an inept and outmoded class of politicians running on naked ambition and a raw desire for power, or we turn away from our past and embrace the new possibilities of a bright future.

The youth take-over

 

Fuelled by an undying love for the country and a burning passion for changing Nigeria, the youth have risen boldly and intentionally to get their voices heard. They have rejected the lust for power of politicians that ought to be in retirement. They have consciously chosen who they want to lead them into the next four years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

Araraume’s NNPC appointment: Debunking the lies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Yakubu Abdullahi Since President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), several media hirelings and other paid social media warriors have been peddling all sorts of lies and inaccuracies about Senator Araraume and his new appointment. The aim of these […]
Opinion

OML 30: Host Communities Rubbishes Claims Of Central Youth Body, Defends OMS, Captain Hosa – The Liberator

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

OML 30: Host Communities Rubbishes Claims Of Central Youth Body, Defends OMS, Captain Hosa – The Liberator   Host communities of OML 30, Cluster 11, in both Burutu and Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta State have rubbished claims by a certain youth group under the aegis of Central Youth Body of Warri, […]
Opinion

What Muslim/Muslim ticket are we even talking about?

Posted on Author Jesutega Onokpasa

I do not know the precise religious demographics of All Progressives Congress, (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s family but I know it’s a Christian/Muslim mix.   Nevertheless, it is most likely to be the case that Bola Tinubu goes to bed at night in his own house and, yet, he went to bed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica