2023: Aba landlords give tenants 30-day ultimatum to procure PVCS or risk ejection

House owners in Aba, Abia State, on Friday gave all their tenants 30 days within which they must get their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) or face a process of ejection from their houses The landlords under the umbrella of Aba Land Lords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA), said they took the measure to ensure that voters are equipped with PVCs, a material for a hitch-free election coming up in 2023.

ALPADA made this known in a communiqué they issued recently at the end of their three days of intensive deliberation and serious interactive sessions, workshops and membership training activities. ALPADA appreciated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s efforts in the infrastructural development of Aba in particular. They added that his con-struction of Echefu Road, Ibadan Street, Ngwa Road, Ukaegbu Road, Ehere Road and others under construction at the moment has alleviated the sufferings of Aba citizens.

ALPADA appealed to the governor to fast track the ongoing road construction at Port Harcourt Rd, Ohanku Road, Uratta Road and other roads to ensure their completion before the expiration of his tenure. They also appealed to all their members to pay all the approved government levies from Tuesday next week promising to partner with the Police through the Commissioner in rebuilding the Technical Department of the Nigerian Police Headquarters (popularly called Zone 6), Ogbor-Hill, Aba, destroyed during the EndSARS protest in 2020. ALPADA promised to work with relevant authorities to establish Small Scale, Medium and Big Scale industries in order to create employment for teeming youths as a means of abating and reducing crime in the state.

