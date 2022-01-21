News Top Stories

2023: Abdulsalam, Atiku, Sultan task leaders on politics, economy, insecurity

Johnchuks Onuanyim and Lawrence Olaoye

…Abdulsalam cautions against increase in fuel price

Ahead of next year’s general election statesmen, led by the former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) converged on Abuja yesterday to analyse issues of politics, economy and insecurity bedevilling the country. According to the elder statesmen, these issues need to be properly addressed before the elections.

Taking turns to speak at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue held in Abuja, they all agreed that dialogue becomes the only way to solve the country’s problems. The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, in his remarks, stressed on dialogue, saying, “Dialogue solves every problem. What dialogue cannot solve, no amount of weapon can. We must not get tired of talking to one another; and in a forum like this we bring the attention of our leaders to what is happening.” In his his remarks, the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, cautioned the leadership of various ethnic nationalities across the country to watch their utterances and actions as the 2023 general elections approach.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 said all issues could be resolved through dialogue and understanding because, “this is a delicate point in the history of this country.” His words: “Again, let me also comment on the issue of the ethnic nationalities who try to put obstacles, like Baba-Ahmed said, making it ungovernable in certain parts of the country.

I think what we need to do definitely as he recommended, there is need that we lower the temperature. And what is so disappointing about this, all these ethnic nationalities are being headed by people who are supposed to be very well educated. “According to him, Nigerians are on the verge of paying more for petrol following the recommendation of the National Economic Council (NEC) that pump price should be pegged at N302 per litre.

He, however, warned: “Insecurity in the country is worsened by our dire economic situation. Unemployment and underemployment remain at the high level. Over 18 million Nigerians are still caught up in needless poverty. All of these tend to have negative effects on security. In fact, Nigeria now faces a full security crisis that is confounded by the COVID- 19 global pandemic and the banditry in many states in northern Nigeria. “Nigeria is once again at crossroads. Insecurity remains the single, most difficult challenges for the country… Kidnappings and abductions of travellers across many states all continue to fester in the land. “All of these have greatly challenged and overstretched our security forces. This has caused thousands of deaths and millions of internally displaced persons in the country over the past years.”

On his part, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulumu, lamented decay of the educational system. “The failure in educational system had affected every facet of the economy, which had led to insecurity. Education is one of our major problems. Schools have teachers that cannot read nor write; this affects the learning of students.”

 

