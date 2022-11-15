2023: Abdulsalam, Kukah troubled by verbal wars among political actors

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has expressed sadness and deep concern over the raging verbal war among politicians and their supporters since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the ban on political campaigns last September.

Chairman of the NPC and former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd), said the group was “genuinely concerned, troubled and disappointed” by the conduct and attitude of some of the political actors.

He added that the concerns stemmed from the fact that some of these political actors have been fishing out “a menu of intemperate language, intimidation and outright violence” in the field of the campaigns in the last few weeks.

In a statement jointly signed by Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Kukah, the convener of the group, the NPC reminded the politicians of the Peace Accord they signed at the commencement of the campaigns and the need to play the game by the rules.

The statement reads: “It is evident that some of our actors have not learnt any lessons from the past. “There is an increasing tone of desperation, if not incitement, among some of the contestants and members of their parties.

“Intra and inter party wranglings still persist, with occasions of violence. In desperation, some selfish political actors use these strategies to pursue their frivolous ambitions in the courts. “When all the Presidential Candidates and their Party Chairmen signed the Peace Accord, they were committed to infusing a sense of decency, civility and nobility in the political process.

“The political actors cannot pretend to be oblivious of the content of the Peace Accord that they signed. “Nigerians expect that as men and women of honour, they were committed to keeping their words. “We call on all the candidates to rein in their spokespersons and those who claim to represent them and their parties in the public media. “All candidates will be held responsible for what is said on their behalf or of their party.

“Aggressive and abusive language only diminishes the integrity of the individuals, their candidates and their parties. “Nigerians should be ready to punish instigators of violence by isolating them or their candidates.” The NPC charged the media to remain focused in managing information, especially those emanating from the social media as it could be a tool for ei- ther good or bad depending on the usage.

According to the group, citizens must be more discreet in the kind of information that they circulate on various platforms and take responsibility for what they read and believe as truth. The group also called on the security agencies as well as the federal and state governments to ensure a level playing field for all political parties in the course of the campaigns

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...