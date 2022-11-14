2023:  Abdulsalam, Kukah worried over verbal wars among political actors 

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has expressed sadness and deep concern over the raging verbal war among politicians and their supporters since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the ban on political campaigns September.

Chairman of the NPC and former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar said the group is “genuinely concerned, troubled and disappointed” by the conduct and attitude of some of the political actors who have been fishing out “a menu of intemperate language, intimidation and outright violence” in the field of the campaigns in the last few weeks.

In a statement jointly signed by Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Kukah, the convener of the group, the NPC reminded the politicians of the Peace Accord they signed at the commencement of the campaigns and the need to play the game by the rules.

The NPC charged the media to remain focused in managing information, especially those emanating from the social media as it could be a tool for either good or bad depending on the usage.

