Politics

2023: Abe urges Nigerians to focus on Tinubu’s competence

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

Former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has urged Nigerians to focus on the competence of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rather than  focussing on his choice of running mate,  Sen. Ibrahim Shettima, a Muslim.

Abe, who stated this while speaking on an Arise Television programme,  also said that Tinubu has a record as somebody who has supported people for offices, and positions without minding their religion, and how they worship their God.

He said: “So, this is a man who already has a track record of bringing people together and I believe that Nigerians should give him an opportunity to do what he knows how to do best, which is to bring people together and get the best out of them. I think that is the part that he is on.

“Those who are making the allegations that the only reason he picked Shettima is because of religion, if I am to be very honest, I think they are childish.

“If you know Shettima and have heard about him and his track record, there is no body I have heard who has complained or said that he is incompetent, or he is incapable, or he is not cerebral enough. Those are the qualities that we are looking for.

“That is the reason why he was chosen. So, for those who are upset about it, my appeal for them would be just give this man a chance. He knows what he is doing, let us give him a chance to do what he knows how to do best.”

The senator added that the mere fact that Tinubu’s wife of over 40 years, is a Christian shows his high level of religious tolerance.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Anambra: INEC adjusts  voting timeline for supplementary polls 

Posted on Author Our reporter 

The Independent National Electoral  Commission  (INEC) has made a slight adjustment to the commencement and closing time for the November 9 supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.   The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, who disclosed this on Monday, said polling in respect of the supplementary […]
Politics

2023: I have no battles with Ortom, says Aondoakaa

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN) says he has no running battles with Governor Samuel Ortom over the 2023 governorship election in the state. Chief Aondoakaa stated this while speaking with some journalists after he revalidated his membership with the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his […]
Politics

South-West PDP’s cesspit of crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the battle for leadership supremacy within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, ADEWALE MOMOH x-rays the how the crisis has polarised that party in the region and possible effects on its fortunes There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the South West Zone of the Peoples Democratic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica