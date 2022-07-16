2023: Abe urges Nigerians to focus on Tinubu’s competence

Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

Former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has urged Nigerians to focus on the competence of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rather than focussing on his choice of running mate, Sen. Ibrahim Shettima, a Muslim.

Abe, who stated this while speaking on an Arise Television programme, also said that Tinubu has a record as somebody who has supported people for offices, and positions without minding their religion, and how they worship their God.

He said: “So, this is a man who already has a track record of bringing people together and I believe that Nigerians should give him an opportunity to do what he knows how to do best, which is to bring people together and get the best out of them. I think that is the part that he is on.

“Those who are making the allegations that the only reason he picked Shettima is because of religion, if I am to be very honest, I think they are childish.

“If you know Shettima and have heard about him and his track record, there is no body I have heard who has complained or said that he is incompetent, or he is incapable, or he is not cerebral enough. Those are the qualities that we are looking for.

“That is the reason why he was chosen. So, for those who are upset about it, my appeal for them would be just give this man a chance. He knows what he is doing, let us give him a chance to do what he knows how to do best.”

The senator added that the mere fact that Tinubu’s wife of over 40 years, is a Christian shows his high level of religious tolerance.

