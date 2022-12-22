News

2023: Abia APC distances self from attack on Senator Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State yesterday dismissed an alleged threat to punish Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over alleged anti-party activities. The party in a statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Chief Okey Ezeala, said the report was the handiwork of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

It said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress Abia State Chapter has been drawn to a recent publication purporting to have emanated from APC members of Abia north senatorial district; wherein a certain Mao Ohuabunwa of PDP was mentioned.

“Abia APC wishes to clarify that no member nor stakeholder of Abia APC ever held such meeting as rumored and therefore, enjoin the general public to disregard the petty political blackmail of hired PDP apologists who are obviously threatened by the giant strides of APC in Abia north under the leadership of our popularly elected Senator Dr Orji Uzor Kalu and the rest of the stakeholders in quality representation, law making, constituency outreach and public infrastructure from the APC led Federal Government.”

 

Our Reporters

