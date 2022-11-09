2023: Abia APC guber candidate, leaders hail Adamu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Abia State governorship poll Chief Ikechi Emenike has said the National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu has brought peace and cohesion into the party. Emenike and Abia APC stakeholders, who were at the APC National Secretariat yesterday to brief the national leadership on the state of the party, said they were set to take over Abia Government House. Fielding questions from journalists in Abuja, Emenike said: “We’re here not to disagree, but to give honor to whom honor is due. To commend the national chairman for his leadership.

“It is probably one that has brought the kind of cohesion and peace we enjoy and we want to thank him. Also, show solidarity for his leadership. “We pledge that we will show him a certificate of return of victory. “And we cashing on the current G-Five saga and PDP because you know that our governor is a member of the G-Five “What I want to assure you is that through his performance, the Abia State governor has done almost 40% of the campaign. “And what we’re doing is just trying to harvest most of the grounds and cover all the loopholes and work towards that. “I know a lot of people are still doubtful, depending on the line of propaganda and information.”

